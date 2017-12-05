Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Drops three assists in loss
Trocheck had three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.
Trocheck is proving to be a reliable option, because when he's not contributing with goals, he's usually getting on the score sheet via other options. He's stepping up well as of late and is a viable option when you need someone to fill an open slot on your side.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Notches 10th goal•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores two points in loss•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores lone goal in defeat•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Three points not enough Thursday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Posts three points in victory•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Adds to goal total Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...