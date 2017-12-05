Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Drops three assists in loss

Trocheck had three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Trocheck is proving to be a reliable option, because when he's not contributing with goals, he's usually getting on the score sheet via other options. He's stepping up well as of late and is a viable option when you need someone to fill an open slot on your side.

