Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Eats big minutes

Trocheck picked up an assist on 23:06 of ice time during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

After Aleksander Barkov (undisclosed) went down early in the first period, Trocheck and the second line saw the most ice time in the contest. If Barkov is out for any extended time, expect Trocheck to jump to first-line center. The 26-year-old has a goal and six points through the first eight games of the season.