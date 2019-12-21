Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends slump with three-point night

Trochek scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

After picking up only one helper in the prior seven games, the 26-year-old busted out with his best performance of the season. The line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Trochek and the surprising Noel Acciari is suddenly the hottest combo in the league, and Trochek could use some good fortune -- even after Friday, he still has just five goals and 18 points through 27 games.