Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends slump with three-point night
Trochek scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
After picking up only one helper in the prior seven games, the 26-year-old busted out with his best performance of the season. The line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Trochek and the surprising Noel Acciari is suddenly the hottest combo in the league, and Trochek could use some good fortune -- even after Friday, he still has just five goals and 18 points through 27 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Kept off scoresheet again•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Another quiet night•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores late in third period•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Snags helper•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Two third-period goals in loss•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.