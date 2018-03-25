Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ends three-game pointless streak with big night

Trocheck scored a pair of goals and added an assist with five shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Panthers found themselves down 2-0 in the third period, but Trocheck rallied them back with two goals to tie it and then an assist on a power-play, empty-net marker to seal the victory. Every goal and point he records for the rest of the season sets a new career best. With his three points Saturday, the Pittsburgh native has his first 30-goal season and is one point shy of his first 70-point campaign.