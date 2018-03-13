Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Extends point streak with two assists Monday

Trochek recorded two assists while adding three shots, a blocked shot, a hit and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

The 24-year-old now has two goals and seven points over the course of a modest four-game scoring streak. Trochek is thriving on the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau on his wing, and both young guns have put together career-best seasons as a result. The duo will need to stay productive down the stretch if the Panthers are going to earn a playoff spot.