Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Eyeing early February return
Trocheck (ankle) could potentially return in early February, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Trocheck's return timeline has been adjusted with the news that he's tentatively scheduled to hit the ice again in the "next few weeks." The Panthers have struggled mightily without him, but they did win their last two games heading into the Christmas break to jump ahead of the Red Wings for the sixth spot in the Atlantic Division standings.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Designated for IR•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers fractured ankle•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Set for surgery Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Stretchered off ice Monday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Rough night defensively•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Chips in helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...