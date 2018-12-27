Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Eyeing early February return

Trocheck (ankle) could potentially return in early February, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Trocheck's return timeline has been adjusted with the news that he's tentatively scheduled to hit the ice again in the "next few weeks." The Panthers have struggled mightily without him, but they did win their last two games heading into the Christmas break to jump ahead of the Red Wings for the sixth spot in the Atlantic Division standings.

