Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Finishes with new career mark in scoring

Trocheck scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

What a season for the 24-year-old forward. Trocheck delivered 31 goals and 75 points in 2017-18, but won't be heading to the postseason. The Kitties just couldn't claw their way into the playoffs this year. Still, Trocheck should be a solid fantasy target for 2018-19.