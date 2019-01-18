Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Game-time decision Friday
Trocheck (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's home contest against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olive relays from Panthers coach Bob Boughner that Trocheck has been 100-percent cleared medically. The point-packing center remains on injured reserve for now, but as noted by Alain Poupart of NHL.com, Trocheck took line rushes with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad Friday morning to raise suspicion that he could be ready to rock.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Out through All-Star break•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Resumes skating•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Eyeing early February return•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Designated for IR•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers fractured ankle•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Set for surgery Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...