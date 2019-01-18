Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Game-time decision Friday

Trocheck (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's home contest against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olive relays from Panthers coach Bob Boughner that Trocheck has been 100-percent cleared medically. The point-packing center remains on injured reserve for now, but as noted by Alain Poupart of NHL.com, Trocheck took line rushes with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad Friday morning to raise suspicion that he could be ready to rock.