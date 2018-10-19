Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Has line scrambled again
Trocheck is at a point-per-game pace but head coach Bob Boughner has rotated his wingers once again during Thursday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Despite having four points through the first four games of the season, Trocheck has seen his line blended more than once. Mike Hoffman has been moved on and off the line, and during Wednesday's practice, Jonathan Huberdeau was moved to the fourth line. Now it looks as though Trocheck will slide to the wing as Colton Sceviour lines up in the center position for Friday's game against the Capitals.
