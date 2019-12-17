Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Kept off scoresheet again

Trocheck was left without a point in a 6-1 win over the Senators on Monday.

Despite being on the line that saw Jonathan Huberdeau pick up four assists and Noel Acciari score a hattrick, Trocheck was kept off the scoresheet for the sixth time in the last seven games. He was able to end the night a plus-4, but his offensive woes continue as his breakout 75-point 2017-18 season begins to look like an anomaly.