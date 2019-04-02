Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Makes impact in win

Trochek scored two goals, one short-handed and the other into an empty net, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

It's been a tough, injury-marred campaign for the 25-year-old, but Trochek is finishing it on a relative high note, racking up three goals and seven points in the last 11 games. If he can stay healthy next season, look for him to bounce back to at least the 50-point plateau, but as he showed in 2017-18, Trochek is capable of more.