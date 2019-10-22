Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Not suiting up Tuesday
Trocheck (undisclosed) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's home game against the Penguins, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Trocheck was initially deemed questionable for this contest, so he shouldn't be in danger of missing the Panthers' upcoming road trip, although he could sit out another game or two. Brian Boyle, who is making his Panthers' debut, is expected to work on the second line in Trocheck's place.
