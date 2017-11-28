Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Notches 10th goal of the year

Trocheck scored in the third period of a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Monday.

Trocheck has now scored in four of his past six games and has his average up to a point per game for the Panthers. The center has topped 20 goals in each of the past two seasons, and his current pace has 30 goals as a realistic target.

