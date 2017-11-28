Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Notches 10th goal
Trocheck scored in the third period of a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Monday.
Trocheck has now scored in four of his past six games. The center has topped 20 goals in each of the past two seasons, and his current pace has 30 goals as a realistic target.
