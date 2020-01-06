Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Notches apple in win
Trocheck posted an assist, two shots on net and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Trocheck set up Brett Connolly for the team's second goal, which went down as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Trocheck is currently working on the second line, but he's producing at a modest pace with five goals and 17 assists through 35 games. That's a long way away from the 31-goal, 75-point line in the 2017-18 season.
