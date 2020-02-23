Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Offers assist in loss

Trocheck posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Trocheck has picked up four points in his last four games. The center is up to 36 points, 129 shots and 83 hits in 55 appearances this year -- that's two points better than what he had in the same number of contests last year. A one-time 75-point producer, Trocheck appears more likely to end up around 50 if he remains healthy for the rest of the campaign.