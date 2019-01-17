Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Out through All-Star break
Trocheck (ankle) told reporters he could play if need, but won't suit up until after the All-Star break, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
While the news effectively rules Trocheck out for the next three games, fantasy owners should expect him to make his return Feb. 1 against the Predators. The team is being understandably cautious with its world-class center. While the 25-year-old won't be able to match his 2017-18 production (75 points), he could still push for the 40-point mark once he returns to the lineup.
