Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Peppering the net with pucks

Trocheck has four goals and five assists in his last 10 games. In that time, he's also put a whopping 49 shots on net.

Overall, Trocheck has registered 169 shots on goal in 47 games. The shooting has paid off pretty well, as the American has 18 goals so far. He's also averaged a career-high 3:31 per game on the power play, and his 13 points with the extra man is already a personal best.