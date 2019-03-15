Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Picks apple

Trocheck earned his 20th assist of the year in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Trocheck also added four PIM and two shots in a solid performance for fantasy purposes. Trocheck 13 points (four goals and nine assists) in 25 games since returning from an ankle injury, which accounts for nearly half of the center's 27 points this year.

