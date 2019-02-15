Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Picks up assist

Trocheck collected an assist during Thursday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Flames.

It is only Trocheck's second point during eight games in the month of February. He missed a large part of November, December and January with an ankle injury, but returned right before the All-Star break hot. Now Trocheck is back in his second-line center role but has yet to return to his pre-injury form.

More News
Our Latest Stories