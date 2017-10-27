Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Posts three points in victory

Trocheck recorded a goal and added two helpers in a big 8-3 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Seemingly every Panther factored into the scoresheet in this one, and Trocheck certainly took advantage. He's registered two goals and five points over his last three games, giving him 10 points on the season. The Pennsylvania native could surpass his career high of 54 points from last season.

