Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Pots empty-netter Monday

Trocheck scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Trocheck's game is clearly not at the 31-goal level it was in 2017-18, but he's earned every score honestly this year until notching his ninth on an empty net Monday. The 26-year-old now has 33 points through 52 games, and he's averaging 17:05 per contest -- the lowest since his age-21 season in 2014-15.