Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Questionable for Tuesday
Trocheck has an undisclosed injury and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Trocheck took a quick spin during Monday's morning skate, but he didn't participate in the team's practice. Coach John Quenneville confirmed Brian Boyle would be in the lineup Tuesday, so Trocheck's status may come down to a game-time decision.
