Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Racks up trio of points

Trocheck notched a goal and dished two helpers in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Trocheck assisted on Josh Brown's first-period tally and a Mike Matheson goal in the second before scoring one of his own in the middle frame. The 26-year-old is on a four-game point streak with a goal and five helpers in that span. He's up to 27 points, 99 shots on goal and 52 hits in 38 contests overall.