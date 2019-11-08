Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Ready to return
Coach Joel Quenneville plans on reinserting Trocheck (lower body) into the lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers will be happy to have Trocheck back in action Saturday, as he was having a fantastic start to the season prior to missing seven games due to injury, notching one goal and six points through his first eight games. The 26-year-old pivot will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Florida's power-play units against the Islanders.
