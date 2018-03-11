Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Records multi-point night

Trocheck posted two assists, including one on the man advantage, and three shots on net during a 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old wasn't able to extend his goal streak to three games, but he has five points in the last three contests. Trocheck came into Saturday with a career highs in goals, points, penalty minutes and power-play points, then Saturday, he set a new career best in shots on goal as well. The only item keeping Trocheck from becoming an elite fantasy option is his minus-8 rating.