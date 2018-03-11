Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Records multi-point night
Trocheck posted two assists, including one on the man advantage, and three shots on net during a 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old wasn't able to extend his goal streak to three games, but he has five points in the last three contests. Trocheck came into Saturday with a career highs in goals, points, penalty minutes and power-play points, then Saturday, he set a new career best in shots on goal as well. The only item keeping Trocheck from becoming an elite fantasy option is his minus-8 rating.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Registers two points in drubbing over Habs•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Takes full advantage of power play•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Tricks Oilers in 7-5 win•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Peppering the net with pucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...