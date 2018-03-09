Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Registers two points in drubbing over Habs
Trocheck recorded a goal and a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-0 home win over the Canadiens.
The minutes-munching forward is averaging 21:42 of ice time this season, which is a ridiculous amount for a guy who plays up front. It gets even better when you consider Trocheck is averaging a tick over three-and-a half shots per contest. It's tough to consider him an elite centerman unti he can start earning more points than games played, but he's nearly there with 26 goals and 34 assists through 65 outings.
