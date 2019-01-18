Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Removed from IR
Trocheck (ankle) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, per the NHL's official media site.
Trocheck is technically considered a game-time decision by the Panthers, but we can't see them activating him before he's ready to go. Official word on his status will emerge during pregame warmups. Tentatively, Trocheck is expected to reprise his role in the top-six group, centering Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad at even strength. He will also receive power-play ice time should the opportunity present itself.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Out through All-Star break•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Resumes skating•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Eyeing early February return•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Designated for IR•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Suffers fractured ankle•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...