Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Removed from IR

Trocheck (ankle) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, per the NHL's official media site.

Trocheck is technically considered a game-time decision by the Panthers, but we can't see them activating him before he's ready to go. Official word on his status will emerge during pregame warmups. Tentatively, Trocheck is expected to reprise his role in the top-six group, centering Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad at even strength. He will also receive power-play ice time should the opportunity present itself.