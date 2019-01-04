Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Resumes skating
Trocheck (ankle) skated for the first time since suffering his ankle injury Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Trocheck still isn't expected to return to game action until early February, but his presence on the ice Friday is nonetheless an encouraging indicator of the progress he's made in his recovery.
