Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Rough night defensively
Trocheck ended his night a minus-five as the Panthers got blown out 7-3 by the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The minus-five rating is a career-worst for Trocheck as the Blue Jackets opened the floodgates in the third period. He did manage to tally an assist during the game to give him 13 points in 16 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Chips in helper in win•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Assists on final two for win•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Kept off scoresheet in Finland•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores third goal of year•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continuing to produce•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Has line scrambled again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...