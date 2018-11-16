Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Rough night defensively

Trocheck ended his night a minus-five as the Panthers got blown out 7-3 by the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The minus-five rating is a career-worst for Trocheck as the Blue Jackets opened the floodgates in the third period. He did manage to tally an assist during the game to give him 13 points in 16 games.

