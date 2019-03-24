Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores and saves

Trocheck scored a power play goal during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

It wasn't Trocheck's goal that will stay with Panthers fans after the big loss, but the effort he showed late in the game to dive across the ice in order to save an empty-net goal. Even with the Cats down 6-3, Trocheck laid out to poke the puck out of the air and save a goal. It is no wonder he is considered the heart of the team after plays like that one.