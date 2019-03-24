Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores and saves
Trocheck scored a power play goal during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.
It wasn't Trocheck's goal that will stay with Panthers fans after the big loss, but the effort he showed late in the game to dive across the ice in order to save an empty-net goal. Even with the Cats down 6-3, Trocheck laid out to poke the puck out of the air and save a goal. It is no wonder he is considered the heart of the team after plays like that one.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...