Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores at odd angle

Trocheck lit the lamp in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Penguins.

Mike Hoffman sent a pass to Trocheck near the goal line, but the funky angle wasn't a problem as Trocheck rocketed the shot past Matt Murray to tie the game in the second period. Trocheck has had offensive struggles this season, but he appears to be picking it up with five points and 28 shots on net over the last seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories