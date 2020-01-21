Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores equalizing goal
Trocheck notched a goal on two shots and dished two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Trocheck tallied in the third period, and Noel Acciari scored in the dying seconds to secure the Panthers' win. In his last nine games, Trocheck has amassed two goals and six assists. He's up to 28 points, 106 shots on goal and 58 hits in 41 appearances this season.
