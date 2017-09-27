Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores in return from injury
Trocheck (upper body) netted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's preseason clash with Tampa Bay.
Trocheck had been limited in camp due to a upper-body ailment, but looked good in his return, as he logged 18:34 of ice time and fired off five shots on goal in addition to his two points. The center should provide top-end fantasy value as Florida's second-line center and a member of the No. 1 power-play unit.
