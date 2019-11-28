Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores late in third period
Trocheck registered a goal and an assist with five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
Trocheck rounded out the scoring with 4:29 left in the regulation when he deposited his fourth goal of the season. He had also assisted on a Brett Connolly goal in the second period. Trocheck now has 13 points through 18 games, but he's scored only 13 times in 72 games since his 31-goal campaign of 2017-18.
