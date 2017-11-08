Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores lone goal in defeat
Trocheck found the back of the net for the third straight game during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.
The second-period goal came while his Panthers were on a man advantage. The 5-foot-10 forward is up to 16 points on the season, with five coming in the last three games. Friday's tilt against Buffalo will be Trocheck's next opportunity to extend his goal streak.
