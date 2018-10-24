Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores third goal of year
Trocheck recorded a goal, four shots on net and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Trocheck opened scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. He now has eight points through seven games, but he's successful even when he doesn't post a point, as he has 18 hits and 16 shots on goal in the last five games.
