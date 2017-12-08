Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores twice in win
Trocheck scored two power-play goals during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.
Now up to 12 goals, 29 points and 94 shots through 28 games, it's safe to affirm Trocheck as a high-end scorer in the real and virtual game. He's worth a roster spot in all fantasy settings, and his value might actually be on the rise if Aleksander Barkov (upper body) is forced to miss time after exiting Thursday's contest early.
