Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores twice in win

Trocheck scored two power-play goals during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

Now up to 12 goals, 29 points and 94 shots through 28 games, it's safe to affirm Trocheck as a high-end scorer in the real and virtual game. He's worth a roster spot in all fantasy settings, and his value might actually be on the rise if Aleksander Barkov (upper body) is forced to miss time after exiting Thursday's contest early.