Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores two points in loss

Trocheck scored a power-play goal and picked up a helper in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

After posting a career-high 54 points last season, the 24-year-old is already up to nine goals and 21 points this year. Trocheck regularly sees over 21 minutes of ice time per game and has established an important role on Florida's top power-play unit. All that translates to great production for the Pittsburgh native, who remains a must-start in any fantasy format.