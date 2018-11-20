Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Set for surgery Tuesday

Trocheck will require surgery on his injured leg and is expected to be out long term, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

While the team has yet to provide an update, the fact that Trocheck had to be stretched off the ice, combined with the need for surgery, would seem to indicate the center is at risk of losing the rest of the 2018-19 campaign. Prior to getting hurt, the Pittsburgh native racked up 14 points in 18 games, although he was bogged down in an 11-game goal drought. Jared McCann will likely slot into a top-six role with Trocheck sidelined.