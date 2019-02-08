Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Slow start after break

Trocheck was scoreless in his fourth straight game after Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins.

When Trocheck came back from an ankle injury on Jan. 18, he hit the ground running with four points in his first three games. Unfortunately, the All-Star break came right after those three games and Trocheck was not able to keep the momentum going. In his four games since the end of the break, he has gone pointless with a plus-minus of zero and five shots on goal. Being paired up with Jonathan Huberdeau and newly-acquired Derick Brassard should spark Trocheck very soon.