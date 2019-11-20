Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Snags helper
Trocheck collected an assist, a shot and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
It has been an up-and-down start to the season for Trocheck, who had big expectations placed on him after seeing his 2018-19 season derailed by an ankle injury. Still, despite a lower-body injury that kept him out for seven games, Trocheck has managed nine points through 14 contests.
