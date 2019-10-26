Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Spotted in non-contact sweater

Trocheck (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

While this is a step in the right direction for Trocheck, he should be considered doubtful for Sunday's tilt with Edmonton. The center will likely need to demonstrate the ability to take contact in practice before he returns to game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories