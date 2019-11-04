Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Status uncertain for Thursday

Coach Joel Quenneville said Trocheck (lower body) has made "some progress" but wouldn't reveal a target for his return, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Quenneville outright said Mike Matheson (undisclosed) had a "good chance" to play Thursday against the Capitals, so his elusiveness in regards to Trocheck's timeline is unfavorable. Trocheck hasn't been ruled out completely and still has two days of practice to prove he's ready to go, otherwise, Brian Boyle figures to continue centering the second line. Trocheck posted six goals in eight games before his injury.