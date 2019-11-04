Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Status uncertain for Thursday
Coach Joel Quenneville said Trocheck (lower body) has made "some progress" but wouldn't reveal a target for his return, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Quenneville outright said Mike Matheson (undisclosed) had a "good chance" to play Thursday against the Capitals, so his elusiveness in regards to Trocheck's timeline is unfavorable. Trocheck hasn't been ruled out completely and still has two days of practice to prove he's ready to go, otherwise, Brian Boyle figures to continue centering the second line. Trocheck posted six goals in eight games before his injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Will miss fifth straight contest•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Still out Monday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Spotted in non-contact sweater•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Unavailable against Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.