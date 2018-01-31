Play

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Stays hot with two helpers

Trocheck dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Trocheck rewarded daily owners who were banking on his strong recent form translating into points against the league's worst defensive team. The 24-year-old center has three goals and six assists in his past seven games, and he's already just eight points away from tying last season's career high of 54.

