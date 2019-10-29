Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Still out Monday
Trocheck (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's game in Vancouver, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
This will be the fourth straight game with Trocheck sidelined due to his lower-body injury. The 26-year-old had six points through the team's first eight games. His next chance to play will be Wednesday in Colorado.
