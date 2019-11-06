Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Still sidelined
Trocheck (lower body) is considered day-to-day, but he won't play Thursday against Washington, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Trocheck will miss a seventh straight contest Thursday. Coach Joel Quenneville told reporters that the 26-year-old pivot has made "some progress" in his recovery Wednesday, but there's still no clear timetable for his return to game action. Nonetheless, another update on Trocheck's status should surface prior to Saturday's matinee matchup with the Islanders.
