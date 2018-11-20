Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Stretchered off ice Monday

Trocheck (lower body) was taken out of the game in Ottawa on a stretcher Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Trocheck took a nasty spill into the boards and stayed down, appearing to be in serious pain. The 25-year-old is likely going to miss some time with the injury and an update should be available after Monday's game.

