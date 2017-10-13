Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Strikes shorthanded against Blues

Trocheck netted a shorthanded goal in Thursday's win over the Blues.

Trocheck's lethal speed always makes him dangerous on the penalty kill, with Thursday serving as a reminder of what he's capable of doing in shorthanded situations. After hitting the 20-goal-mark in each of his previous two seasons, the 24-year-old has picked up right where he left off, notching a pair of goals through three contests. His top-six role and place on the first power-play unit makes the sniper worth owning in most fantasy formats.