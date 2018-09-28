Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Struggles to find chemistry with linemates

Trocheck has only put up one assist as his only point through three preseason games as he attempts to develop chemistry with his new right winger Mike Hoffman

Last season both Trocheck and Johnathan Huberdeau had career seasons while playing on the same line, but they have had a rough going during the preseason with their new right winger Mike Hoffman. Trocheck is the only forward of the three to have any points in the preseason. The Panthers are hopeful these three can click when the regular season starts on Oct. 6, but if not head coach Bob Boughner will be forced to make changes to his second line.